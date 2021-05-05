ABERDEEN — Governor Larry Hogan visited the mass vaccination site at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, along with Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Orioles shortstop legend and stadium namesake Cal Ripken, Jr., promoting vaccinations as the key step to putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us.
“Our goal is to try to get these shots done and wind down these mass vax sites,” Hogan said. “Everybody who wants a shot — get one.”
Ripken said he was honored that the facility bearing his name was part of the statewide immunization push, but he joked that the governor didn’t give him much choice in teaming up for the site visit.
“He said, ‘Since your name is on the stadium, you have to come out with us,’” Ripken recalled. “But he didn’t have to ask very hard. We’re so proud to play a role in helping out.”
As of Wednesday, about 43 percent of Harford County residents have received at least one dose, and 34 percent are fully vaccinated. Statewide, about half the population had received at least one dose, while about 36 percent are fully vaccinated.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman thanked Hogan and Ripken for visiting the county to encourage more folks to get the shot.
“We’re ready to go,” Glassman said. “We can make sure we save a lot of lives and protect all the people in the county.”
Hogan, Glassman and Ripken were also joined by Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, head of the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, and Harford County Health Officer David Bishai.
Earlier on Wednesday, the governor announced that all mass vaccination sites around the state are accepting walk-ups, meaning no pre-registration or appointment is required. At sites like the one at Ripken Stadium, you don’t even have to get out of your car, and the whole process is likely to take less than half an hour, depending on the line.
Signs along Route 22 encourage anyone driving past to stop by for a dose, and Ripken noted that the stadium’s spot right off I-95 made it an ideal place to reach commuters and families traveling up and down the state.
It was a little slow on Wednesday afternoon, and screener Danielle Hamilton said that traffic at the site ebbs and flows. It’s typically busier in the mornings, but she often sees a surge right after the work day.
Several workers at the site said it was good to see the governor celebrating the more than 11,000 folks who are working to distribute vaccines across the state. And it’s fair to say that a few were starstruck — Vincent Johnson and Adarius Rochester both wore Orioles baseball hats, and secured autographs from Ripken.
Asked if they would share a message to folks who may be wary of the vaccine, both said that it’s bigger than any one person.
“It keeps everybody safe,” said Rochester, who lives in Aberdeen.
“It’s not personal,” said Johnson, coming up from Edgewood. “Think about your friends, think about your family. Just think about other people.”
Hogan and Ripken toured the site, thanking workers like Rochester and Johnson.
“These are citizen soldiers,” Hogan said at one point. “They are stepping up to answer the call.”
Ripken wandered off during a press conference following the tour, and a moment later there were cheers from a nearby vaccination station — a celebration of someone’s first dose, coupled with excitement at seeing Ripken in the flesh.
Kat Battle, another screener, said they have been trying for weeks to encourage more folks from the local area to stop by. She said that while the state may have just formally opened walk-ups at mass vaccination sites, Ripken stadium has been accepting folks without appointments for at least a week.
Seeing Hogan and Ripken united behind the call to get the shot, she said, would go a long way toward getting their message out.
“The sooner people get the shot,” she said, “The sooner we can all go back to normal.”
If you haven’t yet gotten a shot, you can drop by Ripken stadium any time, or visit one of over 3,000 localized distribution sites across the state, probably including your local pharmacy or primary care provider. And now, you can tell them Cal Ripken, Jr. sent you.
