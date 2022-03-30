Cal Ripken, Jr. (left) was joined by Barry Glassman (center) and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (right) last year at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, Aberdeen. On Friday, Ripken and Glassman will come together again to unveil two new baseball stadiums at the Ripken Experience in Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN — Cal Ripken, Jr. and Bill Ripken join Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and four youth baseball teams this Friday to officially open two new MLB-replica baseball fields at The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen. As the founders of Ripken Baseball, the Ripken brothers will discuss the impact of the fields on the local community, cut an oversized ribbon, and toss the ceremonial first pitch to players from the youth teams.
Immediately following the ceremonies, the four 12-and-under baseball teams will play the first official games on the new fields. Participating teams include the LFYAA Archers from Odenton, MD, Delco Futures from Springfield, PA, Wildcats Baseball Club from Pottstown, PA, and Warrington Wolverines from Warrington, PA.
The state-of-the-art fields in Aberdeen are replicas of Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, and PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. They will allow Ripken Baseball to host a record-setting amount of teams from around the country. Citi Field and PNC Park become the 9th and 10th fields at The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen.
