Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
There’s a new tattoo studio in Cecil County on Route 1 in Rising Sun.
It’s an expansion of the Oxford Tattoo Studio, but owner Josh Sargable has dubbed it “New River Tattoo.”
”I’m paying homage to the history of this area,” Sargable said. It’s located where New River Ranch once stood; a concert venue that attracted artists such as Johnny Cash, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Minnie Pearl and Ola Belle and Alex Reed. Sargable added he grew up in that area and used to fish and swim in Octoraro Creek.
New River Tattoo is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. There are five tattoo artists on staff and one person providing micro-blading services.
”I’m going to add piecing,” Sargable said. He is not one of the tattoo artists on staff.
”I learned how to do it just to have an understanding,” he said.
All his tattoo artists are female except for one. “Some people say women have a softer touch,” Sargable said.
On its first day in business, there was already a constant stream of customers. You can find New River Tattoo on Facebook or at oxfordtattooco.com.
•••
The Bridal Bestie is just what its name implies, said Alliyah Thorpe, who launched the wedding planning company Jan. 1.
”I want it to be like your best friend on your wedding day,” Thorpe said. Plus, she said it’s a cute, catchy name.
Thorpe is no stranger to weddings, wedding planning and execution.
”Throughout my life I have worked in different aspects of weddings,” she said. That includes catering and food preparation. On top of that, Thorpe has theater experience as a manager and a director.
”A wedding is kind of like a production,” she said, adding, “And I only do weddings. It’s my niche that I’ve come to love.”
Thorpe spent the year leading up to the launch of The Bridal Bestie building her portfolio, including establishing contacts with vendors and other services.
”I know people who will do a good job,” she said. “These are local people with good prices.”
There are three options available including the full wedding service where Thorpe works with the happy couple a year before their wedding and gives them a check list. She works within the budget and helps them decide what is truly important.
”I tell them to pick two or three things and focus on that,” she said.
The Bridal Bestie can be found on Facebook or at TheBridalBestie.com.
•••
Patriots Glen National Golf Club has added another feature to its operations off of Red Hill Road in Elkton.
The General Store opens Saturday morning at 7 and will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
”We’d like to be their first stop going out and their last stop coming. home,” said Joseph V Zurolo, marketing and public relations for the tavern and golf course at Patriots Glen. Mike Brown, one of the owners, felt The General Store was needed in the club house, which is surrounded by single family homes and town houses.
”Mike also has Jetty Frog,” Zurolo said, referring to The Jetty Frog Market & Deli on Old Chestnut Road in Elkton. “He thought this was a great synergy.”
Located at the front of the clubhouse where the pro shop was once located, The General Store is not just for the golfers or folks living in the surrounding community, Zurolo said. The store offers coffee, cold drinks, grocery and household needs, pet and baby supplies and a complete deli with meats and cheeses including Chesapeake Gold cheese from North East.
”We believe in partnerships,” Zurolo said.
The Pro Shop has been relocated to another part of the clubhouse.
•••
There’s a party going on all month long at Gallorette Boutique in Chesapeake City.
Joanne Lund, owner of the shop at 222 Bohemia Avenue, has announced the arrival of new collections from Uhlan Equestrians and American Hat Makers. While Uhlan is an international company, American Hat Makers, obviously, is made right here in the USA.
Lund plans President’s Day sales along with an interactive event with Shawn Faust, charcoal artist. Get details at the Gallorette Boutique Facebook page.
•••
Constellation, the energy producing company that owns and operates Conowingo Dam, has signed a pledge with North America’s Building Trades Unions to do more to improve its hiring practices. The goal of the pledge is to increase access, equity and advancement opportunities for women and people of color as well as to eliminate bias in the hiring process. This action targets recruitment, hiring training and retention.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion have long been core values at Constellation. We are committed to ensuring our workforce is reflective of diverse communities throughout America,” said Joe Dominguez, Constellation’s President and CEO. “This monumental pledge will help ensure Americans of all backgrounds can join us on the journey towards a clean energy future.”
NABTU President Sean McGarvey called the pledge a top priority.
“We know it takes deliberate and intentional work to recruit and retain a more diverse workforce,” McGarvey said. “We look forward to working with Constellation to maximize this commitment and provide more meaningful middle-class career pathways for diverse communities across America.”
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and CQI Associates are inviting chamber members to join in an energy-purchasing cooperative, giving your business more control over energy costs.
CQI Associates acts as a broker, finding the best options and helping with navigation of energy supply prices. Enrollment runs through March 3. To learn ore contact Joe Tabeling at 443-472-3870.
•••
It’s FeBREWary, according to the Brewers Association of Maryland and time to celebrate Maryland Craft Brew Lovers Month.
There are brew pubs and farm breweries all over Cecil County who are introducing new flavors this month to celebrate FeBREWary and also Valentine’s Day.
Celebrate responsibly, but celebrate nonetheless.
•••
Tower Health has a new CEO and a new investment partner. Mike Eesley has been Tower Health’s transformation officer since Nov. 2021 but has now elevated to CEO of the four-hospital company. Also Houlihan Lokey, an international investment firm, has been retained to — according to a statement from Tower Health — “strengthen the system’s financial structure.”
ChristianaCare purchased Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health for $8 million but there’s still been no buyer for Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville.
Meanwhile, Maryland Hospital Association and its members have launched a website aimed at filling the thousands of health care jobs that need to be filled.
JoinMdHealth.org offers one location for career assessment, scholarship opportunities and job openings in the most needed fields of nursing, radiology and surgical technicians.
•••
Maryland Department of Commerce is offering businesses with 50 or fewer employees the opportunity to strengthen their technology from cyber attacks, complete with training and $10,000 in services.
The deadline to apply for the Small Business Cyber Security Resilience in Maryland (SCRIM) program is Feb. 17. Go to https://tinyurl.com/54h7xdue to sign up.
•••
Of course, Cecil County boutiques, shops and small businesses hope folks will shop locally for Valentine’s Day. Along with flowers, chocolates, jewelry and restaurants there are also locally owned and operated businesses selling all possibilities for gift giving including clothing, wood crafts, textiles and more.
Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, for those who may need prodding.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
