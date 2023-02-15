Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Bainbridge Development Corporation is looking for a company interested in bringing its renewable energy technology to the Port Deposit campus.
Jenifer Peterson, executive assistant for the BDC, said there are about 47 acres on two properties available for the project. Both are situated at the landfills on site, meaning neither is suitable for any other kind of development.
“We are open to any ideas. Not just solar panels but any ideas for renewable energy,” Peterson said Monday. She said this could even be some kind of tech connected to the landfills themselves.
The BDC has issued an Expression Of Interest request in search of “qualified firms or organizations for the development of a cost effective renewable energy project and associated infrastructure” on the former US Navy base.
Those interested need to send Peterson an email by March 1. In the email, include a letter stating the desire to be part of the EOI to include full contact information. Also include a portfolio of credentials, past work and a conceptual description of your Bainbridge proposal. Funding, cost estimates and preliminary benefits of the project should also be sent in that email.
Peterson can be contacted at jpeterson@bainbridgedev.org.
Also, all interested parties must attend a March 10 mandatory meeting at the BDC. That meeting would include a tour of the project site. The BDC Board will discuss all the winning proposals at its August meeting.
For more information on the EOI go to www.bainbridgedevelopment.org.
•••
Conowingo is getting a Dunkin’ on Route 1 at Rowlandsville Road.
Cecil Federal Bank sold the property in April 2022 and it’s being developed by Thomas Mueller from Chesapeake City. Mueller told the Whig Tuesday that he does not know yet when construction would begin. Meanwhile, the search is on for either a tenant or a buyer for the former CecilBank branch at that corner.
•••
The number of houses sold in Cecil County in January was half what it was in the same month of 2022 according to Maryland REALTORS, dropping from 124 to 62.
Meanwhile, the cost of houses sold rose just over 24% and houses are staying on the market a little longer; 11 days compared to seven. The number of houses on the market is also lower; with 140 for sale compared to 193 this time last year.
Statewide sales dropped 37.7% and the cost of the homes sold has risen 2.3% and the number of houses on the market dropped slightly from 7,921 to 7,793.
•••
If you have a veteran or someone currently serving in the US military that you would like to honor or remember, Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce has space available for its Hometown Heroes Banner Program. For $150, get a photo, name and service information printed on a sturdy, double-sided banner that will hang in downtown Oxford.
Get more information or sign up by going to https://oxfordpa.org/hometown-hero-banner/. The deadline is March 1.
•••
Harford Community College and the National Association of Insurance Professionals have partnered to offer a new Insurance Training program for those interested in becoming a licensed, professional agent.
The Insurance Help Desk Professional Certificate with Property and Casualty Specialization course begins Feb. 28 and takes 50 hours to complete. There’s the opportunity to follow that course with Insurance Help Desk Professional Certificate with Life, Accident and Health Specialization.
For more information, contact Kelly Zajicek, assistant director for Workforce Development at 443-412-2163 or go to https://www.harford.edu/academics/workforce-career-programs/programs/insurance-help-desk-professional.php.
•••
The Royal Farms store at 1199 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton was among the retailers last week selling winning Maryland Lottery Scratch Off tickets with huge pay outs.
A Bear, Del. man bought the $10 Blizzard Bucks ticket and took it home to scratch. Although remaining anonymous, he told lottery officials that he uses the same quarter for all his scratch offs since that coin won him $1,000 a few years earlier.
This time he won $100,000.
“I was a bit excited when I realized it was a winner,” he said.
•••
Regina Mitchell has been named the Director of the Delaware Division of Small Business. The announcement came last week from Jeff Bullock, Secretary of State.
“Regina has the work ethic, experience, and leadership skills to lead the Division through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Bullock said. “Regina’s ability to identify solutions to meet the needs of the small business community from Claymont to Delmar will be critical in getting Delaware even closer to the goal of being the number one state in the nation for starting and growing a small business.”
Mitchell had served as acting director since April 2022.
I’m honored to take on this new role and to help build upon the progress we have made so far to find new and innovative ways to support small businesses in the First State,” Mitchell said.
In the same announcement, Bullock named Shauna Slaughter Acting Director of the Division of Professional Regulation, who is being promoted from Deputy Director.
•••
Ramsey Ford in Rising Sun has a new owner and a new name. Tuesday morning the old name came down at the dealership in Rising Sun and in its place is a temporary banner that reads “Ourisman.” Its official name is Ourisman Tri-State Ford.
Ourisman Automotive Group already has 14 dealerships primarily in the Baltimore-DC area but also recently purchased the Thompson dealerships in Edgewood as well.
Jeff Ramsey, Variable Operations Director for Ourisman Automotive Group, said the addition of the Rising Sun dealership does not mean any change in staff at 1233 Telegraph Road.
“We want to keep the entire staff,” Ramsey said, adding that would include Derek Haga, general manager. “This is a great community store with employees that have been here a long time and we want to keep that.”
This is the only Ford dealership in the company. Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lotus, Mazda, Ram and Toyota are already represented.
•••
Harford County Office of Economic Development is offering a free seminar Feb. 21 in its Small Business Essentials series entitled “The Law & Your Business: Why Every Business Owner Needs A Lawyer.”
The seminar runs from 6 until 8 p.m. at The Ground Floor, 2021 D Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace. Industry professionals will explain how law affects your business in every aspect.
Call 410-638-3059 to register or go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-law-your-business-a-small-business-essentials-seminar-tickets-424171998867?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
•••
Patients at LCH Health and Community Services in Chester County, Pa. will soon have access to the Pia Center for Behavioral Health in West Chester. Nancy and Michael Pia donated the funds to make the center happen at 105 Vineyard Way in West Grove. It’s in the same building as the pediatrics, dental and women’s health services.
Similar to West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo, LCH is a federally qualified health center helping people without insurance, or with limited income. The Pia Center is expected to open later this year.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
