Ritchie Bros., a Canada-based company with a branch in North East, has announced that it has successfully acquired IAA, an American-based auto retailer with a production facility that opened recently on Zeitler Road in Elkton.
The announcement was made official Monday, some two weeks after the acquisition was being threatened by a proxy advisory firm, which was urging shareholders to reject the $7 billion deal. Among the concerns was a drop in IAA’s stock price and a lag in its performance.
IAA sells previously owned vehicles to dealerships. Ritchie Bros. auctions and sells industrial heavy equipment. The Zeitler Road facility — where vehicles are prepared for resale to the wholesale market — was announced in December.
It’s time for an Easter Eggstravaganza in the Town of North East April 1 from 1 until 3 p.m.
North East Chamber of Commerce will host this holiday event with egg hunts at 1 and 2 p.m. for children 2- to 12-years old. These hunts will take place on the grounds of North East Elementary School, 301 Thomas Avenue. Parking is available at the school.
Bring your camera and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny from 1 until 3 p.m. also at the school. The hunt and the photo op are free events but register in advance at www.NorthEastChamber.org.
Then visit the shops and restaurants along Main Street for Easter specials and sales.
Mick’s Event Hall, 902 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton, is raising money for the Cecil County Arts Council Friday with “Wine & Dine for the Arts!”
Tickets are $65 and include a four-course meal with wine pairings and a magic show to finish off the evening. Be amazed by Vince Wilson and Adam Stone, along with Judge Mentalist.
Harford Mutual Insurance Group has announced its plans to merge with ClearPath Mutual Insurance. The merger is subject to customary approvals and reviews. Both companies would keep their names and headquarters.
A Ward’s 50 top performing commercial property and casualty insurance company based in Bel Air, Md., Harford Mutual would link with ClearPath, which is a Kentucky-based carrier focused on workers’ compensation.
By April 24, the Maryland General Assembly 90-day session will be over and the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce will call the senators and delegates that represent county residents to Cecil College for the 2023 Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast.
Tickets are $25 for chamber members and $35 for everyone else. District 35 representatives; Senator Jason Gallion and Delegates Kevin Hornberger, Michael Griffith and Teresa Reilly have been invited as have District 36 representatives; Senator Stephen Hershey and Delegates Steven Arentz, Jeff Ghrist and Jay Jacobs.
To register, go to http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/legislative-wrap-up-breakfast-6696.
Who doesn’t need a good laugh these days?
Nauti-Goose at 200 West Cherry St. in North East is hosting “Laughter at the Goose” March 23. Come early and have dinner before the show, which begins at 7:30. Tickets are $15 per person at the door for the show starring Mark Riccadonna, Chica Loca, Will Gardiner and Frank Vignola.
Attracting visitors to existing breweries, wineries and distilleries, creating new ones, research in the industry, help with creating events to these businesses and educating the public is the goal of the Maryland Alcohol Manufacturing Promotion Fund. Applications are being taken through April 30 for the latest round of funding. The money is available to non-profits and state or local government units.
The money will be administered by the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism.
Go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-alcohol-manufacturing-promotion-fund to begin the application process.
Another round will be available in July.
Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland presents a RMI Partner Program entitled “Best Practices in Supply Chain Disruption Management” March 27 from 1 until 2 p.m.
Speakers from the MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Center is presenting the webinar designed to help you anticipate and avoid shortages in your production chain. This is a free webinar. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mihub-monday-series-best-practices-in-supply-chain-disruption-management-registration-574823060247.
The new age of primary care has come to ChristianaCare with the launch of “Virtual Primary Care.”
It’s a subscription service with the convenience of a personal physician who can be accessed wherever you may be, using a smart phone or other digital device.
“Virtual primary care in most markets does not establish an ongoing relationship between the patient and the provider — it’s on-demand care with the next available provider,” said Sarah Schenck, M.D., medical director of Virtualist Medicine at ChristianaCare. “ChristianaCare Virtual Primary Care is different. We offer a personalized approach in which patients have the attention of their care team who are all focused on their specific needs and health goals. Each care team knows their patients and is actively working to help them reach their personal health goals. And when patients need specialized care or services, our providers have access to ChristianaCare’s network and the ability to refer to the trusted services and specialists a patient might need outside of primary care.”
Plans start at $35 per month for anyone 5 and older. Call 302-428-2400 for details and enrollment.
The Network Marketing Roundtable meets March 28 from 10 until 11 a.m. This brings together members of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce to get help, share information and learn in the areas of social media, marketing, advertising, and peer to peer networking.
Go to cecilchamber.org to register and get the link for the virtual meeting.
Sponsorships are being sought for the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Covered Bridge Motorcycle Ride to be held May 21.
There’s a new course this year and more designated leaders along the way. The ride still benefits the American Cancer Society and OACC. The cost is $50 to ride alone and with a passenger for an additional $90. Lunch and a commemorative T-shirt is included. The cost to become a sponsor is $250.
Go to https://oxfordpa.org/covered-bridge-ride-2023/ for registration as a rider or a sponsor.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
