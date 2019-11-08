The Bel Air Downtown Alliance, Greater Bel Air Community Foundation and Town of Bel Air are excited to transform downtown Bel Air into a Winter Wonderland this holiday season. The project is an initiative to decorate Bel Air’s Armory Park with holiday décor and bring visitors to Main Street.
From Nov. 30 to Jan. 1, the Armory and neighboring Frederick Ward Park will be decorated with tens of thousands of warm white lights which will be lit from 5 to 10 p.m. every night. Each Saturday will feature additional holiday programming at the Winter Wonderland location.
The following is a schedule of activities happening within the Winter Wonderland:
Nov. 30:
• Hot Cocoa, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Pictures with Santa, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Sleigh Rides, 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 14:
• Hot Cocoa, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Pictures with Santa, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Sleigh Rides, 6 to 9 p.m.
• Gift wrapping to benefit the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance, 5 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 7:
• “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Pet Friendly Santa Photos, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Hot Cocoa served by the Humane Society, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Sleigh Rides, 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 21:
• Hot Cocoa served by Bel Air Lions Club, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Pictures with Santa, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Sleigh Rides, 6 to 9 p.m.
• Gift wrapping to benefit the CCA, 5 to 9 p.m.
Additionally, this event will feature a Winter Wonderland Pop-Up Shop at 20 East Lee Street. The pop-up shop will be open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will feature local vendors and plenty of gift items.
The Alliance anticipates that the Winter Wonderland project will generate foot traffic on Main Street and will promote shopping and dining at local businesses and restaurants.
“Winter Wonderland is creating a buzz and excitement to downtown Bel Air during the most magical time of the year, bringing new faces to our beautiful town,” said Donna M. Dickey, board president, Bel Air Downtown Alliance.
All businesses are encouraged to extend their hours every Saturday and decorate their storefronts in a winter theme in conjunction with the Winter Wonderland festivities.
This effort is supported by Jones Junction, Visit Harford and the Harford County Department of Economic and Community Development.
For more information, contact the Bel Air Downtown Alliance at info@downtownbelair.com.
