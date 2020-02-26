Pete’s Cycle raises $18,000 at Annual Bull & Oyster Roast for Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation House By the Sea
Bel Air Moose Lodge #1952 hosts record event
On Saturday, January 25th 2020, Pete’s Cycle Company of Baltimore, MD, along with the Bel Air Moose Lodge #1952, celebrated their Annual Bull & Oyster Roast benefiting the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation House By the Sea.
This is the fifth Bull & Oyster Roast that has taken place at the Bel Air Moose Lodge, 310 Jarrettsville Road Forest Hill, MD, in honor of the Children’s House by the Sea.
Correspondingly, this is also the eighth consecutive Bull Roast for a Charity hosted by Pete’s Cycle Company at the Bel Air Moose Lodge. This particular event was more than a success, as it was a record setting evening earning over $18,000 for the Children’s House by the Sea! The goal was to beat the previous year’s amount, and that goal was more than accomplished. It could not have happened without the love and support from so many generous donors and sponsors as well as all of the attendees at this affair.
Nonetheless, this accomplishment would not have taken place without the much-needed help from the Volunteers of the Moose Lodge. Their tireless efforts of setting-up and cleaning up, while cooking and serving the food & beverages in-between, made this Event run smoothly and soundlessly.
Consequently, a big ‘Thank You’ is owed to all involved who helped make this wonderful evening a success. Much fun was had enjoying the superb food, great music and fabulous company. It is greatly appreciated, and we are very humbled, to have raised a record-breaking amount, from us, for this great cause.
This Year, 2020, The Believe in Tomorrow Foundation is Celebrating 20 Years of helping Families and Children with life altering illnesses. Throughout these 20 Years, they have helped over 9,000 Families.
These Families that are supported through this Charity NEVER have to pay for anything. Anything. Because of Fundraising, like this Bull & Oyster Roast, the Families are able to spend worry free time together at the respite House and enjoy various activities throughout Ocean City, Maryland. They are able to focus on Family and happiness with Cook-outs, an awesome place to stay, swimming, surfing and more. This really helps families enjoy their time Together and, even if momentarily, forget about their illnesses.
Again, because of Fundraisers like this one, the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation House by The Sea was able to open up yet another Respite House in Ocean City, MD. This new House, coming Spring 2020, is designed to give a renewed and refreshed feeling to a Family in Crisis.
This House will specifically focus on Members of our Military Community and the illness that ails their child. Once more, they will not have to pay for anything. This House, and this charity, embraces Children with various illnesses, not just cancer, from any Hospital, not just Hopkins, to add some worriless fun and Family time into their lives.
This House was also built for those Children, and their Families, that are unfortunately terminally ill and at the end of their lives. Therefore, what we helped achieve from this Fundraiser, alongside our Sponsors, Donors and the help of the Moose Lodge #1952, was being able to create a Memory for the Families. A memory that they can carry that with them for the rest of their lives.
Organization: https://believeintomorrow.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.