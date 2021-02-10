BALTIMORE — A Bel Air man was sentenced Monday in US District Court to 14 months in federal prison, three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service for his part in concealing the sale of cocaine by members of the Baltimore Police Department.
Ivo Louvado, 47, had been a member of BPD since November 1999, and was promoted to detective in 2008. According to the US District Attorney’s Office Louvado was part of an investigation Feb. 19. 2009 that uncovered a pick up truck parked at the house of a suspect. During the court ordered search officers found “a significant quantity of cocaine” in the bed of the truck under construction debris.
SWAT team was summoned because of the amount of drugs being confiscated. Louvado was assigned the task of following the van to BPD headquarters to maintain a chain of custody. At headquarters 41 kilograms of cocaine was turned over to Evidence Control.
However Louvado and two other officers found an additional three kilograms in the van, which did not make it to the evidence room. The three agreed to sell it and split the proceeds. Louvado received $10,000.
In March 2017 seven members of the Baltimore Police Department Gun Trace Task Force were arrested on federal racketeering charges. During the investigation of that case Louvado agreed to be interviewed by the FBI since GTTF members were also involved in the Feb. 2009 drug investigation.
According to court records Louvado “knowingly falsified, concealed and covered up material facts, namely that he and two other officers had split the proceeds from the sale of the 3 kilograms of cocaine that had been seized by BPD that day.”
Louvado, himself a former federal task force officer, knew it was a crime to provide false information during interviews with federal law enforcement officers, the US State’s Attorney’s Office said in its statement announcing his sentencing.
