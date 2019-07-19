BEL AIR — The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is pleased to announce the hiring of Christopher Pineda to the position of executive director. Pineda comes to the alliance from Dundalk Renaissance, a Baltimore County nonprofit in which he managed the Main Street program as well as Dundalk’s first incubator and co-working space.
Pineda brings experience in grant writing, program administration business development and community engagement skills to the position. He possesses a bachelor’s degree in governmental and public policy and anticipates receiving his master’s in business administration in the summer of 2020 from the University of Baltimore.
“We are thrilled to have found Chris. He built strong relationships with the business and property owners in his previous position and we are confident that he will bring that to the alliance,” said Donna M. Dickey, Downtown Alliance board president.
The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community development organization whose mission is to mobilize stakeholders to invest in Bel Air’s neighborhoods, economy and quality of life. The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is proudly recognized by Maryland Nonprofits Standards for Excellence Institute as having met all the requirements of the Standards Basics accreditation program.
