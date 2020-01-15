In 2011, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance introduced the Hometown Heroes banner program to honor men and women from the Harford County area who have served or are currently serving our country in a branch of the military or as a first responder.
Each banner includes the soldier’s or first responder’s picture, branch of service and era of service. The banners are 24” wide and 44” tall and include a sponsor’s name, prominently displayed at the bottom.
The alliance is now accepting applications for the next round of banners starting in 2020 and would like to invite interested parties to submit applications.
Priority is given to past sponsors and those added on the waiting list for the program.
Approved banners will be displayed on Main Street from May to July and again in November for Veterans Day. The Bel Air Downtown Alliance cannot make any guarantees with respect to exact placement of the banners. This will be determined by the town according to space availability.
The Bel Air Downtown Alliance will make the banners available for pick-up at the end of the three-year program. All banners not picked up within 30 days will be discarded.
Apply online at downtownbelair.com/projects/hometown-heroes/apply.
