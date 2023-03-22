PORT DEPOSIT — Toni Sprenkle, Executive Director of the Bainbridge Development Corporation, gave tours Monday afternoon of the almost completed buildings at the former US Naval Training Center and showed where the largest of the four buildings would be built.
“Building A is still a mass grade site,” Sprenkle explained, pointing to a cleared construction site in waiting where a structure from 1.4 to 1.8 million square feet will be built. She said Building C is near completion and Building B has seen a lot of progress. Building A is fluid.
“This will be built to spec,” she said, meaning a tenant would be on board and the construction would go off expressly for that tenant. She added, while the building has heating it does not have air conditioning. She pointing to large industrial ceiling fans that do the same job efficiently.
By contrast, the first two buildings — B and C — came before any contracts were even known. Sprenkle said there is still nothing to announce on who may be the tenant of either of these structures built to be warehouse or distribution centers.
“(Buildings) B, C and D were also engineered for office space so it could be a regional building,” she said. At the end of the Monday meeting the board went into closed executive session to discuss matters that fall under Maryland Code General Provisions for “Trade secrets; confidential information provides the statutory requirement.”
It was noted that BDC will hold a Special Meeting March 28 at 5 p.m. ahead of its regular April 17 meeting.
Truck access has been established at a point along Tome Highway where the grade of the road is such as to aid truck acceleration and deceleration, Sprenkle said.
“Landscaping is to be done along Tome Highway,” she said, adding that stone from one of the remaining Bainbridge Naval Training Center buildings could become part of a rock wall at the entrance. Sprenkle said the USNTC Bainbridge Museum may also get some of that stone from Hunter Hall.
“The Navy would rather get started on Phase 2,” she told the board. “We are not talking scope or budget yet.” First she said there would be a discussion of remaining military buildings including Hunter Hall. None of these are part of the historic Tome School for Boys site. This Phase 2 discussion only involves the BDC and the Navy. Phase 2 is only in concept for now.
Joseph Brant, the BDC board member in charge of the Tome School site, reported that the roof of what’s left of the headmaster’s house has been finished and will add to the stability of the building.
Sprenkle added that other vandalism and graffiti would be addressed with grant money.
“All the buildings are closed but they would remove the graffiti,” she said.
Carl Roberts, president of the BDC board, suggested that another tour of that property may be in order.
“After the Maryland General Assembly session we probably need a Tome School site tour,” Roberts said.
As she drove the site, Sprenkle pointed to what had been Bainbridge Road on the base, which is now renamed Commodore Bainbridge Road. Richard Labhart, whose property adjoins Bainbridge, disagrees with the plans to extend Diamond Jim Road to that campus.
“It’s going to end up with someone getting hurt,” he said of the heavy equipment and increased traffic. Labhart also reiterated his complaints over the effect of the construction on his property and his animals. He presented the BDC with a shopping bag full of trash he collected that he said is from the construction crews.
“I am sick and tired of the dust, the dirt, the noise, the cussing from the workers and the trash,” he said. He hinted there would be a bigger problem if one of his animals — many of which are rescues — were to ingest any of the trash he has found in his fields, fencing and trees.
