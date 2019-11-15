MONKTON — Ladew Gardens will celebrate Christmas in seasonal resplendence as local floral designers and garden clubs are invited to decorate the rooms of the circa 1747 Manor House, adorning the walls, tabletops and fireplace mantels in festive holiday splendor.
Ladew’s Christmas Open House has been called “one of Maryland’s most memorable and decorative holiday events.” The Winter Wonderland takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike, Monkton.
Visitors to the Christmas Open House are also invited to shop at Ladew’s exceptional Greens Sale featuring hand-crafted fresh holiday decorations — wreaths, candle and basket arrangements, table arrangements and kissing balls — lovingly created through the generosity of design professionals and volunteers. Guests will also be treated to complimentary cider and cookies, courtesy of Graul’s Market.
Proceeds from the Open House and Greens Sale benefit Ladew’s Manor House, 22-acre gardens, 60-acre Nature Walk and native Butterfly House. The Manor House at Ladew Gardens, filled with equestrian and fox hunting memorabilia, fine art and English antiques, is a living legacy to the style, elegance and wit of Harvey S. Ladew, the man who created it.
The Ladew Gift Shop will be open during the Christmas Open House, offering seasonal gifts and decorative items for home and garden, and unique selections for holiday giving. The Ladew Café will be open for a light continental breakfast and lunch, as well as hot cocoa, mimosas, beer and wine. Weather permitting, the 22-acre gardens will also be open for self- guided tours.
Admission to the Christmas Open House is free for Ladew members; $15 adults; $10 seniors and students; $4 children (ages 2-12). Tickets may be purchased at www.LadewGardens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.