BEL AIR — Harford County’s most anticipated event of the year — the MD State BBQ Bash — is this weekend.
The bash is a barbecue-themed street festival featuring the Maryland State BBQ Championship, with more than 50 competition teams from the Mid-Atlantic area and beyond competing for $12,500 in cash prizes and the chance to compete in the annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and The American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri.
In addition, more than 40 amateur teams will compete in the MD State BBQ Bash Tailgate Challenge to see who has the best ribs while competing for cash, prizes and bragging rights.
This year’s bash will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 10.
The musical lineup is as follows:
Friday, Aug. 9, 5-7 p.m.: The Robbie Booth Band
Friday, Aug. 9, 8-10 p.m.: Dillon Carmichael
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2-4 p.m.: The Grinders
Saturday, Aug. 10, 5-7 p.m.: Chapel Road
Saturday, Aug. 10, 8-10 p.m.: Stephanie Quayle
For more than 10 years, the MD State BBQ Bash has grown to be one of the largest events of the year in downtown Bel Air. Great food, great music, great people, the Maryland State Barbecue Championship and the MD State BBQ Bash Tailgate Challenge have combined to create a beloved tradition.
The bash is free for the public and has regularly drawn more than 30,000 attendees over two days with record-setting attendance of 35,000 in 2015.
Parking is available throughout downtown Bel Air. All parking is free on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.
As always, the MD State BBQ Bash is being brought to you by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Main Street Maryland organization dedicated to creating a vibrant business community and visitor friendly destination in downtown Bel Air. This event is the largest fundraising effort for the Bel Air Downtown Alliance and 100% of the proceeds benefit the mission and are reinvested locally.
For more information, visit downtownbelair.com/md-bbq-bash.
