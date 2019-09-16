NORRISVILLE — Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing the Amos Mill Road Bridge, located between MD Route 136 (Harkins Road) and Amos Road, on or about Monday, Sept. 16.
This closure for about two weeks is to perform repairs to the existing triple cell culvert. Emergency vehicles will not have access during the repair period. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.
Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3509 ext. 1392.
A map of this and all other county road closures is online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.
