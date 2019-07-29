BEL AIR — Alecraft Brewery is pleased to announce it has been voted as the Best Maryland Brewery by homebrewers from across the country. The award places Alecraft and Harford County on the map alongside other world-class breweries such as Tree House Brewing (Massachusetts), The Veil Brewing Co. (Virginia), Russian River Brewing (California), and The Alchemist (Vermont) who also won in their respective states.
Zymurgy magazine announced the awards on its website at: www.homebrewersassociation.org/news/2019-zymurgy-best-beers-by-state.
Formed by owners and fellow homebrewers Brad and Eryn Streett, and Ken Roberson, the brewery launched in December 2017, and followed on the heels of the trio’s other successful business (Alecraft Brewing Supply) which is co-located with the brewery and taproom at 319 S. Main Street in the Preston Stationery building.
As with many homebrewers, the itch to turn the hobby into a business grew too strong to overcome, and in 2017 as they searched downtown Bel Air for a new space large enough to hold their growing homebrewing supply shop, they decided to add a small one-barrel brewery and taproom to the plan.
Now, a year and a half later, and after expanding their brewing system, the brewery produces 4-6 two-barrel batches of beer per week, and serves them in their art-deco themed taproom. During summer months, the outdoor patio offers an ideal shaded space to relax with friends.
“Being recognized by the homebrewing community means a lot to us,” said Ken Roberson who serves as vice president of brewing operations. “Not only do we share a common passion of brewing with them, but they appreciate how much effort goes into developing and brewing authentic beers, so to have them choose us over all of the other craft breweries in Maryland is very rewarding, and validates the approach we’ve taken at Alecraft to focus on very high quality, hand-crafted beers.”
Outside of the taproom, Alecraft’s beers can be found at select bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout Harford and Cecil counties.
“Our goal is not to become the next regional brewery, but to continue to produce small batches of the best beer in the area for our taproom customers, and the nearby communities,” said Brad Streett. “We love the fact that our taproom has become much more than a bar, but a gathering place for the community to relax in a conversation-friendly environment with great beers and food.”
For more information, contact Ken Roberson at 410-598-6905, or kroberson@alecraftbrewing.com, or visit the Alecraft website at www.alecraftbrewery.com.
