ABINGDON — The Abingdon Library will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 15, after a seven-month renovation. The community is invited to help with the “countdown” to the final minutes before the doors open at 10 a.m.
The morning will feature Emmorton Elementary School’s fifth-grade chorus, cheerleaders from Patterson Mill High School, Tales Jr., a scavenger hunt to win a commemorative Abingdon Library keepsake (while supplies last) and more. The Abingdon Library is located at 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.
“We are so excited to welcome customers back to the Abingdon Library and very appreciative of their patience during the branch downtime,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The Abingdon Library is one of our busiest libraries, and the renovation makes the building even more welcoming and user-friendly.”
Additions to the Abingdon Library include a children’s sensory room; an interactive pre-school early learning space; cozy reading nooks; new interactives including Lumo Play; a conference room with SmartTV technology and virtual reality; other new technology including projectors for presentations and interactive play in the meeting room, lobby and sensory room; new shelving and furniture, plus a new customer service desk.
The Abingdon Library now features new windows throughout much of the building in addition to a partial new roof, LED lighting, carpeting, ceiling tile and fresh paint throughout. Additional electric and data lines were installed for public computers. Three new reading nooks were constructed in the children’s area in addition to the conversion of a children’s restroom to a full-service facility and the construction of a new ADA-compliant, single-use restroom.
The children’s sensory room, 330 square feet, is a unique and calming space for children up to age 14 and of all abilities to interact with an array of multi-sensory experiences. It is designed to provide stimulation and relaxation through touch, light and sound in a low-stress, fun environment. Children, along with their families and caregivers, are able to work through their emotions, explore their senses, develop coping strategies and improve focus.
The Abingdon Library has a collection of 67,000 physical items in addition to the Innovation Lab, 3D Printing, 44 public computers, eight iPads, six Innovation Lab workstations and two scanners, new high-speed wireless access points, a meeting room that can accommodate 150 guests plus three refreshed study rooms, a tot lot, boardwalk and rain gardens.
The Abingdon Library opened in June 2004 and encompasses nearly 36,000 square feet. This year’s renovation was the first in the library’s 15-year history.
The total cost of the capital project and refresh was $2.9 million. Partial funding for the capital project was provided by the County Library Capital Grant Program, Maryland State Library, as authorized by the Maryland General Assembly and supported by the Harford County Delegation. Support was also provided by Harford County Government, Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Abingdon Library and Beyond Limits Autism Board.
For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.
