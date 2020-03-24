Aberdeen Proving Ground announces two COVID-19 cases

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND — Two Department of the Army civilians who work on Aberdeen Proving Ground tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
One employee, who works in a secured facility in building 394 at APG North, did not display symptoms but was tested due to age, health and recent travel to New York. The individual was last seen in their office, Monday, March 16.
Most non-essential employees who worked in building 394 were placed on maximum telework status as of March 13.
Building 394 has been cleared of all remaining personnel and has been vacant since March 20. Trace and cleaning procedures are expected to begin within the next 24-48 hours.
The second employee, who works in building 6010, displayed symptoms and was tested March 18, positive test results were received March 24. The individual was last in the office March 13.
All employees who may have been in contact with the second individual have been on self-quarantine since March 18, none have shown symptoms at this time.
The majority of the contact areas in building 6010 have been cleaned.
“Force health protection is our top priority,” said APG Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo. “We are taking every precaution, as directed by the CDC and U.S. Army, to keep our soldiers, families and civilians safe and healthy.”
These are the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on APG. APG leadership has begun shutting down other buildings on the installation, including child youth services facilities and fitness centers. They will continue trace operations and other protocols to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the APG workforce and their families.
Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) is an Army installation located in Harford County, Md., nearly midway between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. APG is recognized as one of the world’s most important research and development, testing and evaluation facilities for military weapons, equipment and electronics, and it supports the finest teams of military and civilian scientists, research engineers, technicians and administrators.
