AAA-Rated Harford County bonds sell at historically low 2% and 1.36% interest rates

BEL AIR — Harford County held its annual bond sale Tuesday, borrowing fundsat the lowest interest rates in county history to pay for capital improvement projects. The county sold $40 million in consolidated public improvement bonds at 2% to winning bidder R.W. Baird & Co.
The bonds will fund more than 70 projects including school facilities, roads, watershed restorations, and water and sewer projects. Harford County also saved $11.6 million over 10 years by refunding $103 million in existing bonds at a lower interest rate. The existing bonds with an effective rate of 3.5% were refunded Tuesday at 1.36% with winning bidder Citibank.
Low interest rates reduce the cost of borrowing and are available to highly rated bond issuers.
Harford County is one of an estimated 2% of counties nationwide with the highest possible AAAbond rating from all three major independent bond-rating agencies: Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. All three agencies cited Harford County’s strong fiscal management in their most recent rating reports.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement in response to the bond sale:
“Today’s bond sale at historically low interest rates will save taxpayers’ money for years to come. These rates also show that the financial markets have faith in Harford County as a sound investment over the long term and confirm that our strong fiscal management has served the county well, especially in these uncertain times. I would like to thank my Treasury and Budget teams for helping us realize these outstanding results on behalf of the citizens we serve.”
A complete list of funded projects is accessible online at the following links.
Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds:
http://hcgweb01.harfordcountymd.gov/Legislation/Resolution/ResolutionDetail/016-20
Refunding Bond Series:
http://hcgweb01.harfordcountymd.gov/Legislation/Resolution/ResolutionDetail/015-20
