The team Bone In celebrates after finishing their tray of chicken wings to win the first heat of the night during the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force chicken wing eating competition fund raiser at 5th Company Brewing.
Members of UD Wing Kickin’ Chickin’ celebrate after wining a heat. Kickin’ Chickin’ would go on to be the champions of the 2023 Chicken Wing Eating Competition fund raising event for the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force.
A member of Lets Get Sauced eats a chicken wing during a wing eating competition at the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force fund raising event at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Members of the team Cluck It prepare to compete during the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force chicken wing eating competition fund raiser at 5th Company Brewing.
The team Cluck It competes in the second heat of the evening during the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force chicken wing eating competition fund raiser at 5th Company Brewing.
Members of The Savage Goons compete in the second heat of the night during the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force chicken wing eating competition fund raiser at 5th Company Brewing.
Three teams compete in a chicken wing eating competition during the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force chicken wing eating competition fund raiser at 5th Company Brewing.
The team North East Wingsters compete in a chicken wing eating competition heat during the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force chicken wing eating competition fund raiser at 5th Company Brewing.
PERRYVILLE — The Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force raised nearly $5,000 through what might be the hottest fundraising event of the year Friday night – a chicken wing eating competition.
This year’s event, hosted by 5th Company Brewing, was the first one back since the pandemic. The competition drew a packed house as spectators witnessed numerous teams devour hot wings in a matter of minutes.
The team to win it all was UD Wing Kickin’ Chickin’.
The money raised will be used to benefit survivors of human trafficking
“We are really happy to have brought this event back after covid,” said the Cecil County Human Trafficking Regional Navigator Erica Fielder. “We are truly grateful for all of the support from the community and our partners.”
