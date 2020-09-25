BEL AIR — The Harford County Commission on Disabilities is seeking nominations for awards in recognition of October as Disability Employment Awareness Month. The annual awards highlight the accomplishments of employees with disabilities, and recognize employers who give them the opportunity to join and excel in the workforce. The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 9, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Employment Recognition Awards ceremony will be celebrated virtually and individual nominees will be recognized in October on the county’s website and social media pages. Certificates and medals will be mailed to all award recipients.
Awards in several categories will be given to the person or organization that consistently supports the advancement of individuals with disabilities in the workplace. Nominations are being accepted for the following awards: Employee of the Year, Employer of the Year, Harford County Student Worker of the Year, Accessibility Award, Ruth Helen Thompson Memorial Community Service Award, Media Award, Volunteer of the Year, Veteran of the Year, and, new this year, the Essential Employee of the Year.
Anyone can nominate a person, business or other organization that has made an impact in someone’s life or in the community. Nomination forms and details for each award category are available online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1815/Disability-Employment-Awards or by contacting Rachel Harbin, Harford County disabilities coordinator, at 410-638-3373 or raharbin@harfordcountymd.gov.
This year’s theme for National Disability Employment Awareness Month is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.” The national theme emphasizes the essential role people with disabilities play in America’s economic success and reminds employers of the importance of inclusive hiring practices.
“Citizens with differing abilities bring so much skill and talent to our local workforce, and every year we look forward to recognizing their extraordinary accomplishments,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We also applaud our local employers who hire employees of all abilities and join our efforts to create a vibrant and inclusive community.”
The Harford County Commission on Disabilities was established in 1995 to serve as the voice of the disability community in Harford County. Members are appointed by the county executive, with the approval of the Harford County Council. For over 20 years, the Commission on Disabilities’ Employment Committee has been celebrating the accomplishments of local employees with disabilities through its annual employment recognition awards.
