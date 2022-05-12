BEL AIR — Harford County is seeking volunteers to serve on a new police accountability board and related administrative charging committee.
Required by the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, the accountability board will receive citizens’ complaints of police misconduct and forward them to law enforcement for investigation. Once an investigation is complete, the administrative charging committee will decide whether disciplinary action is warranted and offer discipline in accordance with a state-mandated matrix.
Volunteer board/committee members must be 21 or older, live in Harford County, and be legal residents of the United States. They must agree to a background check and be able to commit a significant amount of time each month. Active law enforcement officers are not eligible to apply.
To the extent practicable, members should have experience in civil rights; law enforcement; criminal law; community policing; policing standards; criminology; personnel management and discipline; juvenile justice administration, and other experience that may be valuable to the board.
Applicants must submit a brief statement of interest in serving on the board/committee and describe any relevant experience, in addition to other requirements.
