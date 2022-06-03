BEL AIR — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has directed COVID-relief funding to provide $2,000 retention bonuses for public school system employees who maintain and repair school facilities.
The $2,000 bonus will go to the school system’s more than 400 custodians and facilities, maintenance, safety and security, technology, warehouse, print shop, communications and planning and construction personnel. The bonus will be included in paychecks at the end of June.
“These essential workers continued to make sure school facilities were safe through the COVID pandemic,” County Executive Glassman said. “It was always my intention to include them in the prior retention bonus program and I am pleased we were able to reach an agreement with HCPS to help retain these vital employees.”
In December, County Executive Glassman provided a $2,000 hiring and retention bonus to bus drivers, bus attendants and food service workers.
Eight hundred and eighty-five thousand dollars to fund the bonus will come from the Harford County government’s share of federal COVID-relief funding known as ARPA.
“I would like to thank County Executive Glassman for this extra funding,” HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson said. “Like other school systems, we face a challenging labor market. The added support, along with the county’s full funding of our operating budget, will help us stay competitive and continue our work on behalf of Harford County students.”
