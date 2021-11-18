BELCAMP — Harford County Public Library will distribute free Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits on Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all library branches, while supplies last. The distribution is being held in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Health Department.
Each kit contains two tests. Directions for use and instructions for reporting results will be included. One testing kit will be distributed per individual.
“Many thanks to the Harford County Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health for providing these critical tests to our community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Vaccinations and testing are two of the most important tools in the fight against COVID-19. Put rapid COVID testing on your holiday to-do list!”
To find a Harford County Public Library location near you, visit HCPLonline.org.
For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.