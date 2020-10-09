BEL AIR — Harford County is offering $10,000 grants to help restaurants affected by COVID-19 maintain their operations through the end of the year and prepare for winter.
Funded by the federal CARES Act, the grants may be used for a variety of qualifying expenses, including commercial mortgage or rent payments, upgrades for carryout service, seating enhancements and physical barriers for social distancing. Applications are on the county website and will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
“Restaurants have been adapting to COVID-19 restrictions since earlier this year and the colder weather will bring additional challenges for outdoor seating,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Our newest grant program will help Harford County restaurants with everyday business expenses and the extra costs of keeping their employees and customers safe. Our online application is fairly simple and we have staff dedicated to turning funding around quickly.”
Food and beverage service establishments located in the county, including food trucks, are eligible to apply for this grant even if they received a prior Harford County COVID-19 business relief grant. Grants will reimburse business owners for qualifying expenses paid during the CARES Act coverage period of March 1 through December 30. Applicants are encouraged to read the FAQs before making a submission. Details and applications are on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2879/Restaurant-Relief-Grant.
