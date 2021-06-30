HARFORD COUNTY — Harford County has been named as one of 11 Maryland counties to be ranked among the Top 500 Healthiest Communities by U.S. News & World Report, in partnership with the Aetna Foundation. The rankings include over 3,000 communities — primarily counties and county-equivalents — throughout the country.
Of the 11 Maryland counties named in the Top 500, Harford ranks No. 259 and was joined by No. 8 Howard County, No. 65 Montgomery County, No. 165 Calvert County, No. 202 Anne Arundel County, No. 226 Carroll County, No. 247 Frederick County, No. 377 Queen Anne’s County, No. 455 Charles County, No. 462 Talbot County, and No. 490 Baltimore County.
The rankings are based on a variety of metrics spread over 10 different categories, examining communities based on data relating to community health and COVID-19 vaccinations and impact, mental health, and comparisons of health equity across the nation.
The Healthiest Communities rankings and analysis serves as a tool to inform both members of the community and elected officials about their community. The analysis on communities who offer their citizens the healthiest lifestyles also helps local health leaders and politicians to determine what sorts of policies and practices may lead to a better, healthier community.
Data used in the rankings is drawn from a variety of sources, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
According to an Aetna Foundation press release, the majority of the data used for the 2021 rankings was drawn prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and thus should not skew the rankings based on the pandemic’s varying impact on different communities.
Included in the project alongside the rankings are a number of COVID-19 tools such as case number tracking statistics, death and unemployment rates, and vaccination rates. Using these tools alongside the other non-COVID metrics allows officials to examine the correlations and effects the pandemic had on health in their communities.
“The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted deep wounds on multiple aspects of a community’s well-being – from which it will take time to recover. A county’s population health metrics, including mental health, health outcomes and access to care, have been adversely affected, along with major hits to education, economy and equity,” said editor and chief content officer at U.S. News Kim Castro in a press release. “This year’s Healthiest Communities rankings name not only the leading counties in the country, but also produce data reflecting other predictors of individual and community health as the country begins to recover.”
The rankings are part of the U.S. News’ Government Rankings initiative, which seeks to measure governmental performance at local, state, and international levels both overall and in specific areas, such as the health of the community. In addition to local community rankings, the initiative includes other, larger-scale rankings, such as Best States and Best Cities.
The hope for the rankings, according to Karen Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health Corporation, is that the data and tools provided by the Healthiest Communities rankings will help officials improve the wellbeing and overall health of their communities.
“Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated several issues that we knew existed within the health care system, including the interdependence between the health of our communities and our personal health.” said Lynch in a statement. “While our country appears to be turning a corner on the pandemic, with more people getting vaccinated every day, we understand that there is a lot of important work that still needs to be done to address the underlying community health issues that were brought to the forefront during the pandemic.”
