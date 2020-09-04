BELCAMP — In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month in September and its honorary chair, Wonder Woman, Harford County Public Library is asking customers to post a photo of themselves and/or their families holding their “SUPERpower,” their library card. Customers are encouraged to dress up as a superhero in the photo, if possible.
The photo may be posted to any of the library’s social media pages--Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and/or Twitter. Posts should be tagged with #hcplmd.
For Harford County residents who don’t have a library card, signing up is free and easy by visiting HCPLonline.org and clicking on the National Library Card Sign-up Month graphic.
“Libraries really are wonderful. Customers have access to amazing books and to so many resources and services that a library card really is a ‘SUPERpower,’” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We appreciate our customers and encourage Harford County residents who don’t have a library card to sign up for one to find out for themselves what they have been missing.”
National Library Card Sign-up Month is held in September to mark the beginning of the school year. This initiative, offered by the American Library Association and celebrated by libraries across the country, is a united effort to ensure that every child signs up for his or her own library card.
A public library card saves parents and caregivers hundreds of dollars each year on educational resources and services, including free access to STREAM programs and activities, educational apps, homework help, technology workshops and more.
For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Indesign Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.
