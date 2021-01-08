BEL AIR — Harford County has installed lifesaving equipment along several county trails for members of the public to access in an emergency.
Bright yellow boxes, each containing an automated external defibrillator, or AED, in case of cardiac arrest, and a Stop the Bleed kit, in case of a traumatic injury, are in place at the Ma & Pa Trail and Schucks Regional Park in Bel Air, Mariner Point Park in Joppa and Friends Park in Forest Hill. Several more are on the way countywide, according to a recent county press release.
To access the equipment in an emergency, citizens should first dial 911. If a box is nearby, the caller will be directed to send someone to its location. When they get to the box, they’ll call 911 to get the access code, open the box and bring the equipment back to the patient. The 911 dispatcher will then give the caller step-by-step instructions and stay on the line until more help arrives.
“Emergencies like cardiac arrest and serious bleeding from a fall or injury can happen anywhere, even if you’re out for a hike or a run,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As a former volunteer EMT, I know that with proper instruction, anyone can learn to use this equipment and have the power to save a life.”
