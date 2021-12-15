Harford County government cuts the ribbon on its first outdoor gym in Bel Air. Pictured from left: John A. Amici, CPSI, president, Commercial Recreation Products; Kathy Burley, director, Harford County Parks & Recreation; Billy Boniface, chief advisor to the county executive; County Executive Barry Glassman; Maryland Delegate Teresa Reilly; Paul Magness, deputy director, Harford County Parks & Recreation.
BEL AIR — Harford County Parks & Recreation recently installed an outdoor gym for open air workouts at Prospect Mill Park in Bel Air. County officials on Monday held a ribbon-cutting for the gym, which is the first of its kind in county parks.
The outdoor gym has equipment for strengthening and cardio exercises, adaptable to all fitness levels.
For muscle-building, an Apollo Multigym offers a full body workout with 16 exercises. They include triceps press downs, bicep curls, upright shoulder rows, seated crunches, chin-ups, and incline push-ups. Up to five people can use the multigym simultaneously, and instructions on using the equipment for each exercise are posted on-site.
For a cardio workout, the outdoor gym has two Everest Cardio Climbers that simulate stairclimbing, with intensity and resistance levels set by the user. The climbers are recommended for ages 13 and older.
Funding to equip and install the $45,500 outdoor gym came mainly from a state grant, with assistance from county government.
“We know that outdoor activities help limit the spread of COVID-19, and as an avid runner I know how good it feels to exercise in the open air,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I would like to thank the Harford delegation and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for funding this project to help our citizens get fit and stay safe.”
Prospect Mill Park is open from dawn to dusk at 821 Prospect Mill Road in Bel Air.
