BEL AIR — County Executive Barry Glassman today vetoed Bill 22-003 — Perryman Peninsula Moratorium because it is illegal. The bill tried to place a moratorium on site plan approvals and building permits for new commercial or industrial buildings on the Perryman Peninsula in violation of the Harford County Code and County Charter.
Like the U.S. Constitution, the Harford County Charter is the founding document for all local legislation. The county executive and county council are required to uphold the Charter in performing their duties.
In his veto message, County Executive Glassman outlines his duty to follow the law and apply it fairly:
“One of my primary duties as County Executive is to uphold the laws of Harford County. Harford County Council Bill 22-003, as amended, threatens the rights of all Harford County property owners. My responsibility is to enforce the provisions of County laws as well as follow the predicable process adopted in the County’s development review regulations for all applicants regardless of their location or status.”
He goes on to cite each violation of the Charter, including a legal error by the council president that rendered the bill null and void.
The county executive’s message concludes by noting that existing law governs the county’s development review process:
“Finally, instituting a temporary moratorium to study issues such as acreage, building size, traffic and environmental impacts is illegal in light of the fact that the current law requires all of those issues to be reviewed and addressed prior to approval of a development project.”
Per the Harford County Charter, the county executive’s veto stands unless the council overrides it at their next legislative meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
