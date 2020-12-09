Harford Celebrates
BEL AIR — Celebrating the employment of citizens with disabilities, Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Commission on Disabilities honored several individuals and organizations in a virtual celebration of their annual Employment Recognition Awards.

Each year during the month of October, and to coincide with National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Harford County recognizes employees with disabilities who have exhibited exceptional ability and determination in the workplace and the organizations who support those with differing abilities.

The 2020 awards were presented privately due to COVID-19 restrictions to the following individuals and organizations according to a press release provided by Harford County last week:

Large Employer of the Year: UMUCH Environmental Services

Medium Employer of the Year: United Souvenir & Apparel

Small Employer of the Year: Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

Employee of the Year Award: Harley Davidson

Employee Awards of Merit: Eric Dowell, Tara Fersterman, Evan Flaherty, and Shanise Johnson

Essential Employees of the Year: Peter Ballard and Byron Wainwright

Student Worker of the Year: Julianna Lupaccino

Volunteer of the Year: Austin Heuer

Media Award: Nathan Rhodes

Accessibility Award: Epoch Transport

Ruth Helen Thompson Memorial Award for Community Service: Niki Barbour Biggs

County Executive Barry Glassman congratulated awardees with a video message that shared his vision for making Harford County a place where everyone can live and work and be supported by the community. He also thanked local employers for making it a priority to hire citizens with disabilities into good jobs.

A photo gallery of this year’s awardees and their achievements is available at: http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1815/Disability-Employment-Awards.

