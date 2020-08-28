BEL AIR — Celebrating the next generation of women leaders, County Executive Barry Glassman and the Harford County Commission for Women recently recognized young women in grades seven through 12 who are dedicated to compassionate community service and superior academic achievement with Harford County Women of Tomorrow awards.
This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, nominees and winners were announced and highlighted in a virtual gallery on the Harford County Commission for Women’s Facebook page and its page on the Harford County Government website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1804/Women-of-Tomorrow-Award.
“The kindness of all of these young women really shines through in their work,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “It’s wonderful to see so many top students giving their time and talent to help their communities. Harford County’s future is bright because of these leaders of tomorrow.”
Nominees for 2020 are Francesca Arkorful of Edgewood High School; Emily Brock of Magnolia Middle School; Emma Bugliosi of North Harford High School; Allison Chenworth of Patterson Mill High School; Alexia Dialinos of Bel Air Middle School; Beckett Ehrsam of Maryvale Preparatory School; Ava Freeland of The John Carroll School; Lannon Fritts of Havre de Grace High School; Kate Gromacki of The John Carroll School; Renee Hartman of Havre de Grace High School; Morgan Hennigan of Bel Air Middle School; Alena Krantz of Bel Air High School; Maggie Layman of North Harford High School; Olivia Nelson of C. Milton Wright High School; Emily Reinhardt of Edgewood High School; Skylar Rutka of Aberdeen High School; Kaitlyn Schueler of North Harford High School; and Morgan Teefy of Havre de Grace High School.
The 2020 Women of Tomorrow Award recipients are Morgan Hennigan for grades 7-8; Ava Lee Freeland for grades 9-10; and Morgan Teefy for grades 11-12.
Morgan Hennigan is an eighth-grader at Bel Air Middle School. She helped create Camp Quest, a summer camp offering activities and new experiences for children living in Harford Family House, which provides transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness. She also revived Game Changers, a club at her school that encourages students to solve problems. Morgan is a member of the National Junior Honor Society and the Harford County Public Schools’ Student Mental Health Council. Interested in improving the mental health and well-being of students in the county, Morgan would like to attend the biomedical program at Bel Air High School and pursue a career in forensic science.
Ava Freeland is a freshman at The John Carroll School. She volunteers with the Sharing Table, which provides meals and groceries to those in need, and Harford Family House and is a shadow host for prospective students to her school.
Passionate about the environment, Ava recruits her peers to clean up the community. Her Girl Scout Silver Award project on environmental sustainability included organizing an educational event for younger Scouts. Ava aims to be part of the varsity soccer team, perform a piece on pointe in ballet, complete The John Carroll AP Capstone program, earn her Girl Scout Gold Award and attend college on a scholarship.
Morgan Teefy is a junior at Havre de Grace High School, where she is the vice president of the Junior Class Council and a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Honor Society and the Multicultural Club. Morgan recently completed her Gold Award project at the Steppingstone Museum, where she created a replica of an old schoolhouse room complete with an interactive flip chart that showcases historic schoolhouses from the period. She is active with Sunday school and vacation bible school at her church. Inspired by a speech therapist who helped her brother, Morgan intends to pursue a career in the field after college.
Each of the nominees received recognition in a virtual gallery, a framed photo, and certificates from the county executive and county council. In addition to their gifts as nominees, each of the winners received $250.
Shirley Klein was this year’s Woman of the Past. Mrs. Klein was a savvy businesswomen who founded and served as the first chairperson of the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, raising more than $10 million for the construction of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. She was active in the League of Women Voters, served on the Harford County Commission for Women and was instrumental in helping establish SARC, the Harford County Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center.
This year’s Woman of the Present was Sharon Jacobs, chief executive officer of Strategic Alliances Group, Inc., a certified, service-disabled veteran owned and minority women-owned (SDVOSB and MWOSB) small business focused on providing premiere information technology, system acquisition management and administrative support consulting services.
The Harford County Commission for Women congratulates all of the nominees on their successes and commends them for their outstanding demonstration of volunteerism, leadership, community involvement, and commitment to academic excellence.
This year’s sponsors included the American Association of University Women; APGFCU; Harford Cable Network; Harford County Public Library; Harford Technical High School; The John Carroll School; Jones Junction, Inc.; Kelly Mechanical Services, Inc.; and Zeta Archonette Youth Club of Harford County.
The Harford County Commission for Women was created in 1977 to promote the economic, social and political equality of women. To learn more about the Harford County Commission for Women, an entity within the Harford County Department of Community Services, please visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/services/women or call 410-638-3150.
