BEL AIR — Harford County announced a phased reopening plan this week for its parks and recreation programs that will begin February 1.
According to a recent press release, each phase of the plan requires that executive orders issued by Gov. Larry Hogan must be followed.
Phase 1 of the plan, starting next Monday, will allow outdoor organized activities to resume at county facilities for independent recreation council programs and for Harford County Parks & Recreation programs. Also, all activities as Cedar Lane Regional Park may resume. According to the reopening plan, the McFaul Skate Park will open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phase 2 will begin on March 1 and will allow outdoor activities to resume for non-recreation council programs, such as club sports. Permits can be received by contacting the local Harford County Parks and Recreation office.
Phase 3 will being when all county staff members have been afforded the opportunity to become fully vaccinated.
“Our county government employees are essential, and I have been working to secure vaccinations to meet our March 1 goal for reopening indoor facilities,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to quickly and safely reopen to the extent permitted by the state.”
Phase 4, is the final phase, and would result in all restrictions being lifted. No timeframe has yet been set for entry into Phase 4.
