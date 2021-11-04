BEL AIR — On Monday, Harford Cable Network announced announced that the organization is changing its name and, from now on, be known as Harford TV. The rebrand marks the first name change for the network in nearly 30 years of operation as the Harford Cable Network.
“Our name has served us well the last 28 years, but we have grown tremendously since then and now provide our programming on more than just cable. We needed a name that better represented our digital media content moving forward,” said Kelly Jara, HarfordTV’s executive director, in a press release.
According to Jara, the name change is part of the organization’s overall content delivery strategy to deliver local news to Harford residents. The rebrand includes a new logo and website: www.HarfordTV.org.
The new website contains links to the organization’s streaming content – hosted on VOD, YouTube and Facebook – as well as an events calendar where community members can schedule their free and for-profit events.
“Our website was designed to quickly connect visitors to both our programming and community information,” Jara said.
The Harford Cable Network Foundation has also changed its name to HarfordTV Foundation. The foundation is a charitable nonprofit formed in 2015 that supports the network’s efforts and initiatives in the local Harford community.
