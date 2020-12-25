ANNAPOLIS — The Elkton Police Department is one of several law enforcement agencies recognized by The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services for recent successes in battling the drug trafficking problem through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).
“It’s always gratifying to be recognized by other stakeholders in the fight against crime and to be recognized for the efforts we are making on behalf of the citizens of Elkton,” Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman, told the Cecil Whig.
From September through November, MCIN coalition members throughout the state “targeted repeat violent offenders and drug trafficking organizations who are flooding Maryland communities with deadly narcotics, including more than 1,000 grams of suspected fentanyl,” reported a spokesman for the CPYVS.
(The spokesman noted that, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is “up to 100 times more potent than morphine, and up to 50 times more potent than heroin,” and that agency officials estimate that “just two milligrams of fentanyl could lead to a fatal overdose in most people.”)
In addition, law enforcement officers in the state supported the CPYVS’s mission to “improve the well-being of children” by sending Handle with Care Maryland notifications for school-aged children to alert “trusted adults of exposure to traumatic events linked to suspected criminal activity,” the spokesman reported.
“Our dedicated law enforcement partners have done exceptional work to disrupt and deter violence and other criminal activity that would have otherwise harmed our families, neighbors, and friends,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “We are pleased with the progress made through these coordinated efforts making our communities safer.”
MCIN, a criminal justice strategy announced by Governor Hogan in 2017, encourages local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to collaborate and share information to target, disrupt, and dismantle gangs, as well as criminal organizations involved in major drug, firearm, and human trafficking operations. The initiative is funded through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.
As for the recent Cecil County case cited by CPYVS officials, EPD detectives raided two Elkton residences in November, at the conclusion of a two-month-long, joint-investigation with Maryland State Police, and confiscated marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition, the spokesman outlined.
Investigators also arrested one suspect, who is facing “multiple drug and weapons charges, the spokesman reported, noting that the suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his criminal record.
“He is believed to be connected to multiple drug trafficking organizations and individuals targeted by MCIN partners in Cecil County,” the spokesman commented.
