BEL AIR — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has announced several changes to his administration as 2021 begins.
Glassman has named Jenny Jarkowski the acting director of planning and zoning effective January 9. Ms. Jarkowski’s former post of deputy director will be filled on an acting basis by planner David Culver. Former director Brad Killian is stepping down to spend time with his family before moving on to his next opportunity.
Tiffany Stephens has been appointed acting personnel officer and director of human resources effective January 30 following the retirement of longtime director Jim Richardson. Ms. Stephens’ previous role as deputy director of human resources will be filled by HR employee Nicole Barnwell on an acting basis.
Karen Holt has been named as the acting deputy director of the office of community and economic development, following Steven Overbay’s appointment as Cecil County’s director of economic development in December.
“I thank Jim Richardson, Brad Killian and Steve Overbay for their service to the county and I offer them my best wishes for the future,” County Executive Glassman said. “I’m pleased we have the staff internally to step up into these leadership roles. I know they will serve the citizens of our county well and I look forward to their confirmation by the County Council.”
The names of all five appointments have been forwarded to the Harford County Council for approval on a permanent basis.
