BEL AIR — Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna with a $15K grant towards building the latest “Habi-Tech” house. The funding is part of an $8.1M donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States. The grant is provided through Wells Fargo Builds℠ and is part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1B philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.
The “Habi-Tech” homes were an initiative that began in 2006 in partnership with Habitat Susquehanna and Harford Technical High School. It takes two years for a “Habi-Tech” house to be built by the students from start to near-finish under the guidance of school instructors. The project teaches students across the trades programs (i.e., carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC) all aspects of home design and construction. During the months that students have been learning at home due to COVID-19, Habitat Susquehanna volunteers have been continuing with the house build at Harford Tech. Once finished, the “Habi-Tech” house will be transported from the school to its final, permanent location on Edmund Street in Aberdeen where construction can be completed by Habitat Susquehanna volunteers.
Earlier in the year, Wells Fargo awarded $10K to Habitat Susquehanna which, in part, helped fund the framing of two duplexes at S. Stokes Street, Havre de Grace, during the time when volunteers were not able to work at the build site due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Wells Fargo Builds provides philanthropic financial assistance from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support the construction, renovation, painting or repairing of homes with low-to-moderate income households. In 2019 alone, Wells Fargo employees volunteered more than 1.9 million hours of service to strengthen their communities, including building, repairing, and improving 674 homes across the U.S. with several organizations through Wells Fargo Builds.
