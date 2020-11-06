Habitat homebuyer Hiwot Abreha visits the Harford Technical High School to see her future home for the first time, the “Habi-Tech” house. Since Harford Tech students have been learning at home due to COVID-19, Habitat Susquehanna volunteers (pictured behind Hiwot) have been working on the house at the school. The Wells Fargo Foundation recently awarded a $15K grant towards this home build.