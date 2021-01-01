ELKTON — A former manager of the Cecil County Parks & Recreation Department is facing 15 criminal charges after Maryland State Police detectives raided his Elkton residence early Tuesday morning and allegedly found “multiple child pornography files” on his electronic devices — ending a two-month-long investigation, according to that law enforcement agency.
MSP officials identified Edward W. Slicer Jr. 70, of the 100 block of Friendship Road, as the suspect.
Slicer worked for several years with the county’s park and recreation department as a manager and later as a grants administrator, before leaving in 2009, according to meeting minutes on the Cecil County Government website.
“A preliminary review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files,” an MSP spokesman reported in a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon, about 10 hours after the raid at Slicer’s residence had occurred.
Facing five counts of promoting/distributing child pornography, which is a felony, and 10 misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography, Slicer remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to Cecil County District Court records, which further indicate that he initially had been jailed without bond.
Slicer is scheduled for a Jan. 20 preliminary hearing, court records show.
In October, detectives with MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit started an online investigation into the “distribution and possession of child pornography,” police said. The investigation led to the identification of Slicer and his residence, police added.
Police officials also reported that an MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation “developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.”
Assisted by Elkton Police Department officers and Homeland Security agents, MSP investigators conducted a court-approved search of Slicer’s residence at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and it yielded the suspect’s electronic devices, according to police.
Investigators arrested Slicer and transported him to MSP’s North East Barrack for processing, police reported.
The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police officials noted.
They further explained that it is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland and that state grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice make it possible.
Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.
