NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a sport utility vehicle parked outside a residence in a North East-area neighborhood over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 9:29 a.m. on Saturday after discovering the burning SUV in the 400 block of Lakeside Drive in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park, prompting approximately 15 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
The fire totaled the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, which had an estimated value of $3,000, and it destroyed some nearby, discarded furniture, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman.
Investigators identified Justin Hodge as the property owner.
As of Monday, MOSFM detectives still were trying to pinpoint the spot where the fire started and determine what caused it, fire officials reported.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to please contact the MOSFM’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.
