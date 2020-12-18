NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed an unoccupied, summer house under renovation near North East over the weekend, causing an estimated $600,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Neighbors called 911 at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday after discovering the burning house in the 100 block of Mason Lane, which runs through a waterfront and water-view community off Turkey Point Road (Route 272), several miles south of North East and a short distance north of the Turkey Point Lighthouse, fire officials reported.
Approximately 75 firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies responded to the call, fire officials said. North East Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to fire officials. Firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
“It is a total loss,” Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Monday.
The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in structural damage to the two-story house with a basement, according to Alkire, who described the building as a “summer house under renovation.” The house is located in an area that provides views of the nearby Chesapeake Bay.
As of Monday night, MOSFM detectives still hadn’t pinpointed where the fire started, nor had they determined the cause of the blaze, fire officials reported.
Anyone with information that might help MOSFM detectives in this ongoing investigation is asked to call 410-386-3050.
