Fire destroys $500K tractor-trailer near Elkton

Fire destroys $500K truck

The charred remains of a tractor-trailer valued at an estimated $500,000 is seen in this photo at an Elkton-area produce warehouse early Friday morning, after a blaze ripped through it. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a tractor-trailer valued at an estimated half-million dollars early Friday morning at a produce warehouse near Elkton, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The operator of the commercial rig called 911 at 1:57 a.m., after discovering the burning truck at a produce warehouse in the 400 block of Fletchwood Road, off Elkton Road (Route 279), a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, fire officials reported.

Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, explained, “The fire originated within the engine compartment of a tractor-trailer being offloaded at a produce warehouse. The vehicle is considered a total loss, and the business sustained a loss in product.”

Alkire described the destroyed truck as a 2004 Kenworth and identified Right Away Transportation as the owner of the vehicle. While the blaze caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the tractor-trailer, contents were not listed as destroyed in the MOSFM report.

Approximately 25 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.

No one was injured during the incident, fire officials reported.

MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started in the truck’s engine compartment, but, as of early Friday night, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

