ABINGDON — The Dance Conservatory of Maryland (DCM) announced this week that it will be expanding its location at Boulevard at Boxhill to accommodate an increasing number of aspiring dancers. The organization moved to the Boulevard in August of 2019.
“We are so lucky to have amazing families who stuck with us through this pandemic. To have our program continue to grow is humbling and we are so excited to add more studio space for our dancers.” says Kaitlin Weber, managing director of Dance Conservatory of Maryland and executive director of Ballet Chesapeake.
Since its inception in 1996, the Dance Conservatory of Maryland has trained hundreds of dancers in northern Maryland. Over the years, DCM evolved into a school that now embraces all dance disciplines and offers classes in all styles of dance with a pre-professional ballet program of the highest quality. The program grew from 75 students in 1996 to just under 300 in 2020, a rate that has already outpaced the organization’s new facilities in the Boulevard.
The new space is adjacent to DCM’s current facility and will add another large dance studio, dressing rooms, office space as well as expand DCM’s retail store, Dance Shoppe on the Boulevard.
“This new space will allow us to serve even more students in our community, and continue the high-quality dance education that has been offered by the Dance Conservatory for more than 20 years,” says Weber.
