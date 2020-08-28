ELKTON — Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy, representatives from the Northrop Grumman Corporation, and other officials marked the successful completion of Phase 2 of the county’s Elkton West sewer project in a ribbon cutting ceremony held at Northrop Grumman’s facility at 55 Thiokol Road in Elkton on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Phase 2 involved the construction of an 800,000 gallon per day sewer pumping station and over 22,800 linear feet (i.e. over four miles) of sewer main which will provide sanitary sewer service to 58 parcels of land in the 600 — 900 blocks of Pulaski Highway (US Route 40) in the vicinity of Nottingham Road. The new sewer line ties into a gravity sewer main in the vicinity of Marley Road which was installed in Phase 1 of the overall Elkton West project.
Phase 2 was officially placed into service as of August 1, 2020.
The ceremony was held at Northrop Grumman’s facility in recognition of the fact that Northrop Grumman is the first customer to connect to the new county sewer line. Sewage from Northrop Grumman’s Elkton facility was previously treated at the private wastewater treatment plant serving the nearby Triumph Industrial Park. The joint ribbon cutting ceremony also afforded Northrop Grumman the opportunity to mark the successful completion of its own sewer infrastructure project, specifically, a pumping station and force main on its property that was needed to tie into the county’s new sewer system at a point on Nottingham Road.
The county project was managed by Engineering & Construction Division of the Cecil County Department of Public Works. It was designed by the Baltimore office of the consulting engineering firm Hazen & Sawyer. The construction contractor was Allan Myers MD, Inc. of Fallston, Maryland. The Baltimore office of the consulting engineering firm RK&K provided construction management and inspection services.
The total cost of Phase 2 was $6,200,000, of which $5,400,000 was for construction with the balance being design, permitting, construction management and inspection, and related costs. Phases 1 and 2 of the Elkton West sewer project were funded with a $7,225,000, 30-year low interest loan from the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service. The county will repay the loan with revenue from major facilities fees (which are one-time fees paid by new sewer customers at the time they connect to county sewer) and sewer user rates (paid by county sewer customers thru quarterly sewer bills).
“Extending county sewer to serve additional sections of the Route 40 corridor has been talked about for decades,” said McCarthy. “Economic development isn’t going to happen without adequate infrastructure, and I’m delighted to be able to celebrate the completion of Phase 2 and to celebrate having Northrop Grumman as our first customer.”
While new structures built in the area served by Phase 2 will be required to connect to county sewer prior to receiving a Certificate of Occupancy, owners of existing properties served by Phase 2 may defer connection to county sewer for up to ten years provided that their on-site septic systems continue to function properly and other conditions are met. That period can be further extended under certain conditions.
Phase 3 of the Elkton West Sewer project, which will serve parcels on both the north and south sides of Pulaski Highway in the 900 to 1400 block area, is currently under construction, with completion expected in the fall of 2020.
