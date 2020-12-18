ELKTON — A lot of the most popular holiday events in Cecil County have either been canceled or re-imagined this year.
Non-profits are also struggling as the pandemic has made much-needed fundraising nearly impossible. However, many have found a way to do it and are hosting events in keeping with the holiday spirit.
The folks at Plumpton Park Zoo have found a way to present its Zoo Lights and keep it COVID-friendly.
Dec. 19, 20, 26 and 27 you can tour the zoo with thousands of brightly colored lights marking your path. Each night from 6 until 8 p.m. you can roam and visit the animals and see the lights for just $5 per person. Under 2 get in free.
At the conclusion of each night zoo staff will treat visitors to a special Feast With the Beasts event. You can watch Miracle and Alexis, the zoo’s Bengal tigers, eat dinner.
Also, if you are still looking for a unique gift idea, how about adopting Miracle or Alexis; Frankie and Ringo, the pair of European brown bears; Jimmie and Annabelle, the pair of reticulated giraffes or Sid the two-toed sloth.
“We have packages from $50 to $1,000,” said Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. Each level comes with its own set of benefits.
Every adopter gets a photo of the animal chosen, a fact sheet, adoption certificate and a thank you from that animal. At each level higher there are more benefits such as T-shirts, plush replicas, art made by the animal or a personal encounter with the animal adopted.
To find out more go to plumptonparkzoo.org and click on “get involved.”
•••
Toys For Tots Cecil County had a successful toy drive this year even with the change in location. Because of the construction and the loss of a toll plaza Maryland Transportation Authority moved its annual toy drive from the Hatem Bridge to Perryville Police Department last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Robert Nitz, Perryville chief of police, said in spite of the move people still came out to help, donating more than 525 toys for needy children in Cecil County.
Toys for Tots in Cecil County is a program of the Marine Corps Reserves.
•••
After being forced to cancel 95% of its 2020 performances, Cecil Dance Theatre has come up with a way to present its annual holiday performance while maintaining health guidelines.
The non-profit dance troupe will offer three shows at Havre de Grace Opera Cultural Center, 121 North Union Avenue.
•••
Last week it was Rising Sun, this week Perryville is hosting its Outdoor Decorating Contest for town residents.
Register your address by Dec. 18 for consideration by calling 410-642-6066 or send an email to apaoletti@perryvillemd.org.
Sharp Energy is sponsoring the contest which will award cash prizes to the top three displays.
