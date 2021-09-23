CECIL COUNTY — On Tuesday, the deadline for ChristianaCare employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – or be terminated – passed. As the largest healthcare provider in Delaware, the healthcare system employees over 13,000 people and estimated in June that just over 10,000 of those employees had already received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“While we have not required vaccinations to-date, the highly transmissible delta variant and the surge in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people across the country – including in our area – have prompted additional considerations,” Janice E. Nevin, President and CEO of ChristianaCare, said in a prepared statement when the mandate was announced. “The science is clear: Health care workers must be vaccinated in order to protect the health and safety of our patients, our caregivers and our community. We must take this step as expert, caring partners in the health of our neighbors.”
As of press time, the hospital had not made a statement on how many employees had received doses of the vaccine or had been terminated for failing to meet the deadline.
The Delaware-based provider, which also operates Union Hospital in Elkton, joins the University of Maryland Medical system in requiring all employees to be vaccinated.
The UMMS mandate went into effect on September 1, affecting all 13 of UMMS-run hospitals, affiliated urgent care centers and the system’s 29,000 employees – including UM UCH facilities such as the UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.
“As health care professionals, we accept that we hold ourselves to a higher standard and we embrace our mission to devote ourselves to the welfare of those in our care.” Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, UMMS President and CEO, said in a press release. “COVID-19 vaccines are by far the best way to stop the spread of the virus, and given our ethical obligation to our patients, we must take every appropriate measure to keep our hospitals and other locations as safe as possible.”
In addition to the vaccine mandates, UMMS hospitals continue to follow CDC protocols such as masking, hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
