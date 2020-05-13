Snelling, Taylor win in Perryville election

PERRYVILLE — In his first election Tim Snelling was the top vote getter, winning the seat on the town board of commissioners to which he was appointed less than a year ago.
Snelling got 158 votes, followed by Perryville Commissioner Robert Taylor who won re-election with 82.
Christina Aldridge, in her first time seeking elected office, garnered the third-most votes with 77. Tim Myers, also new to the ballot, came in a close fourth with 68.
Of the more than 2,861 registered voters on the rolls, 230 participated. While that number sounds meager, it was far more than what took part a year ago when 102 voted for just two candidates — both incumbents — to re-elect Michelle Linkey and Pete Reich.
“This was much better turn out,” Taylor said. In spite of the pandemic he was in favor of keeping the opportunity to vote in person available.
Inside town hall there was an effort to control the number of people in the meeting room where the electronic machines were set up. Perryville public works employees built a wall with PVC pipe, clear shower curtains and zip ties to give the election judges a layer of protection. Mark Fayer, Sr., Wayne Kammalan and
Town officials did push for absentee balloting but only 67 took advantage. Most voters still came to town hall to cast their ballots.
“I was happy with the results,” Aldridge said of coming in third. “I don’t know about running again but I will be just as involved in the town; now more than ever.”
Snelling was happy being the top vote getter but did not seem surprised.
“People in this town know me,” Snelling said, adding he’s lived in the town almost all of his life.
Myers was not available for comment.
With the May 2021 election already on his radar, Taylor wants the town to look at getting a lighted sign board; not just for the elections but to keep residents informed on all matters in Perryville.
“I want to keep educating people about what’s going on,” Taylor said. “It makes a difference if they come out and vote.”
