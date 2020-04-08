Perryville gives water bill grace

PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners agreed Tuesday to abate the majority of a more than $25,000 water bill one property owner was facing.
Perryville receives requests from its water customers several times per year to forgive all or some of a larger than expected water bill. In each case the elected body weighs the request considering why there was a high bill and what measures the property owner has taken to address the cause.
Thomas Kazmaier got word from the town a year ago about a continuous leak at his Clayton Street home. In a report to the board Denise Breder, town administrator, said Kazmaier had two different plumbers look for the problem and found none.
“A third plumber, however, found that there was a leaking toilet in a rental property at the same address,” Breder reported. “Once identified Mr. Kazmaier did have the leak repaired and the usage decreased substantially.”
A typical quarterly bill for the 2-story, 120-year-old home is $292.42, Breder said.
She noted that since the leak was not outside the property — which would have placed the bill on the town — Kazmaier was responsible for the $25,019.53 due.
Town staff set up a payment plan, which established a monthly payment of $414.58 for five years, along with the quarterly water bills.
“To his credit Mr. Kazmaier paid $4,025.87 towards his bill from June of 2019 to February 2020,” Breder said. That was on top of the cost of three plumbers. “But I do not believe that it is sustainable for a property owner to pay nearly $500 monthly toward a water bill.”
Breder suggested he approach the board for assistance through its abatement program.
Commissioner Robert Taylor moved, and the rest of the board agreed, to waive $20,000.
