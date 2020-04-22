On the road: Recovery transit services coming to Cecil County

ELKTON — The recovery community in Cecil County is about to be much more mobile. A new initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration, brings the recovery community to the support services necessary to help fight addiction.
The two federal agencies awarded the Cecil County Department of Community Services $563,000 toward transportation to employment, treatment, support and other social services.
The plan, called Cecil Transit’s Roadway to Recovery: Driving Transformational Change and Removing Barriers for the Recovery Community, partners with community recovery houses to eliminate barriers though an app developed with RouteMatch Inc. Curb-to-curb transportation will be offered, as well as fixed route services.
“I am both pleased and proud of our staff in the Department of Community Services and, specifically, the Cecil Transit division, to have been awarded this innovative grant that will support prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives throughout Cecil County,” said County Executive Alan McCarthy in a media release.
“Defeating the opioid crisis in our community remains one of my major priorities and this grant funding, to provide transportation resources, adds another element in our fight against this debilitating epidemic.”
