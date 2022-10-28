Civil War Weekend is Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Rising Sun where the Union and Confederate armies will come alive, complete with skirmishes both days.
The annual event got delayed from earlier this month thanks to Tropical Storm Ian. The event begins at 10 a.m. both days with displays, demonstrations and entertainment. Re-enactors will explain daily life, battles and battlefield medicine, among other topics. At 2 p.m. both days there will be a skirmish in the park complete with gun and cannon fire.
Admission and all activities are free. Veterans Memorial Park is located off of Wilson Avenue at Park Circle. The event is hosted by the Rising Sun Historical Preservation Commission.
Two Wendy’s Restaurants in Harford County that are owned by The Flynn Group are part of a nationwide remodeling and, with that project complete, are celebrating.
On Oct. 27, the Wendy’s at 1604 Conowingo Road in Bel Air held a grand re-opening, which gave the first 100 customers through its doors free food for a year with purchase. On Nov. 12, the Edgewood Wendy’s at 1950 Pulaski Highway will do likewise when its doors open at 10:30 a.m.
There will be similar re-opening celebrations in the months to come in Abingdon, Dundalk, Easton, Essex, Joppa and North East.
A Harford County man has been ordered by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office to cease and desist his investment and brokerage business, accusing him of acting as an unregistered investment advisor and broker-dealer and engaging in fraud.
“The Securities Division took this action to protect Maryland investors against further losses from the fraudulent and illegal actions made by an unlicensed investment adviser,” said Attorney General Brian E. Frosh.
Hunter Allen Haithcock faces three charges of fraud, one charge of employment of an unregistered agent and one count of dishonest or unethical practices.
If found guilty, Haithcock, also known as Hunter Elliott, faces fines and permanent disbarment from conducting a securities and investment advisory business in Maryland.
The AG Securities Division issued the order barring him from operating in Cecil County. According to the Maryland District Court records Haithcock lives in Aberdeen but has alleged victims in Perryville, Abingdon and Havre de Grace.
According to the order, Haithcock represented himself as a TD Ameritrade broker and investment advisor and successfully convinced people to turn over funds to fake accounts with a statement guaranteeing against loss. While he showed these investors paperwork showing appreciating value, the AG’s Office accuses Haithcock of never depositing the funds and instead used the money for his own purposes.
Anyone who may have also invested funds with Haithcock is urged to contact the Attorney General’s Securities Division at 410-576-6882 or via email at securities@oag.state.md.us.
Mt. Harmon Plantation in Earleville is looking for riders for its annual Paper Chase, a fundraiser for the historic property. Riders get to travel 7 scenic miles of grass along the Sassafras River with optional jumps. Register in advance for $30 or $35 on the day of the event; Nov. 13. A spectator ticket is $10.
Rides can begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Go to mountharmon.org for details and registration.
Mount Harmon Plantation is located at 600 Mount Harmon Road in Earleville.
Prospective students considering attending Cecil College can attend an Open House Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Technology Building on the Bayview Campus, One Seahawk Drive in North East.
Family members are also welcome to attend. Cecil College offers more than 70 degree options, certificate programs and workforce training.
At the Open House, attendees will be able to meet with professors, current students, and representatives who can answer questions about scholarships, financial aid, admissions and more.
For more information call 410-287-1006 or go to cecil.edu.
Chester County, Pa. residents can clean their house of expired and unwanted medications Saturday at one of the many drop off locations as the county celebrates National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Prescription and over the counter medication can be brought to 115 North Broad St. in Kennett Square, 8934 Gap Newport Pike in New Garden, the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department at 385 Starr Road, Avondale Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police at 2 Moxley Road, and the Oxford Police Department at 57 North Fourth St.
