Kayakers rescued Saturday near Port Deposit

PORT DEPOSIT — Water Witch Fire Company rescued three kayakers whose pleasant afternoon on the Susquehanna River changed with the weather, according to Wayne Tome, EMS chief for the fire company.
Tome said two adults and a child got into the kayak Saturday at Marina Park on the south end of Port Deposit.
“They got caught in wind squalls and it spun them into the canal,” Tome said. Just as it started to get dark the call came out of kayakers in trouble.
Water Witch rescuers found the kayak and the trio unhurt. The kayak was in one location and the trio — all wearing personal flotation devices — were found on the island in between Port Deposit and the Conowingo Dam.
