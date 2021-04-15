HAVRE DE GRACE — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman officially announced Thursday he would seek the Republican nomination for the office of Maryland Comptroller.
"The next comptroller will need to be tested with governmental experience and someone who has advocated to protect the state’s taxpayers and small businesses. After all, the comptroller is the voice of all our taxpaying families and is also their watchdog," Glassman said from the atrium at Level Volunteer Fire Company.
In the final years of his second term at the helm of county government, Glassman said he wants to bring the successes he's had to the state level.
"I have shown that with the right balance, we can fund education and public safety, and grow economic development through innovation and good government," he said, comparing Harford County's budget to the latest smartphone, which is "smaller, faster and with better service."
"I feel I am uniquely qualified to carry on the tradition of the strong Maryland Comptroller," Glassman said, invoking the words of the late Louis L. Goldstein, a Democrat, who told him to "work hard every day and be a good steward."
Glassman has also been a Maryland legislator, serving terms in both the House of Delegates and Senate. He said he had considered running for other offices such as governor or Maryland's 1st Congressional district, but that campaign style repulsed him.
"It's about who can be meaner and nastier every day and that's not me," he said, but added, "If Rep. Andy Harris had kept his promise on term limits, I would have run."
Glassman said to seek the state's highest office was also a lot to handle.
"You have to raise a lot of funds to run for governor. This is more my fit," he said.
He also would not have chosen comptroller if Peter Franchot sought re-election to that office, Glassman said. Franchot has launched a campaign for governor.
Dirk Haire, chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, welcomed Glassman's announcement, which came the day after Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz announced her candidacy for governor.
In a letter to the party faithful, Haire said he was thrilled to share the campaign news.
"While the Democrats cheer announcements from Prince George's County and Baltimore City Liberals Peter Franchot and Brooke Lierman that they are running for Governor and Comptroller, WE have first-class commonsense conservatives stepping up to run and represent OUR values," Haire said.
Glassman considers himself a moderate.
"I have the ability to attract a broad coalition," he said. "Folks are always looking to their comptroller to be a moderate."
If elected, Glassman said he would focus on the state's unemployment system, which has been mired in technical and software issues as well as theft.
"We should have had a better digital platform in place," he said. "One of the things we need to do is to have more efficiency in government."
